Chhattisgarh's Hindi-Medium MBBS Plan Hits A Wall: Zero Enrolment For 2025-26

The Chhattisgarh government's push to offer medical education in Hindi medium has suffered a significant setback this year. Despite announcing a major policy shift last session to help rural and Hindi-speaking students pursue MBBS in their own language, not a single student has opted for the Hindi-medium MBBS course for the 2025–26 academic session. The development raises a crucial question, Are students themselves reluctant to choose Hindi for medical studies?

Chhattisgarh has nearly 2,000 MBBS seats across 14 government and private medical colleges. In the previous session, only two students opted for the Hindi-medium track. This year, the number has fallen to zero.

Experts say the biggest barrier is the dominance of English medical terminology, along with the fear that Hindi-medium education may limit global competitiveness.

Former IMA Raipur chairman Dr. Rakesh Gupta called the decision impractical, arguing that all standard medical textbooks are in English, and students overwhelmingly prefer English to stay internationally relevant. He cited RTI findings stating there is no clarity on the availability and quality of Hindi-medium material, reinforcing doubts about implementation.

Ironically, 70 per cent of MBBS entrants come from Hindi-speaking backgrounds, yet they too hesitate to shift from the established English curriculum. Officials say the Hindi-medium classes for this year have been scrapped due to zero demand.

Director of Medical Education Dr. U.S. Paikra maintains that the government has fulfilled its responsibility by providing Hindi study material, adding that the choice between Hindi and English “rests entirely with the student.” The state, he says, has ensured that language should not be a barrier.

The issue has triggered political debate. Congress media cell chairman Sushil Anand Shukla criticised the move as hasty and unrealistic, questioning the practicality of teaching modern medicine in Hindi.

BJP spokesperson Shatabdi Pandey, however, defended the government's efforts, saying that Hindi-medium availability was intended as an alternative, not a compulsion, and that students are free to choose what suits them.

In contrast, neighbouring Madhya Pradesh the first state in India to launch MBBS in Hindi has seen a small but steady number of students opting for the Hindi-medium track. While the response there has not been overwhelming, it is higher than in Chhattisgarh. Still, students in MP also face the same concerns about medical terminology, competitive exams, and future prospects.