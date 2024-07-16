Chhattisgarh SET Admit Card 2024 Released: Check Steps To Download

CG SET Admit Card 2024: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has issued the admit cards for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. They are required to enter their login credentials to access their CG SET admit cards. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2024, in two shifts: from 10 am to 11.15am and from 2 pm to 4.15pm.