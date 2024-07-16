Chhattisgarh SET Admit Card 2024 Released: Check Steps To Download

The examination is scheduled to be held on July 21.
CG SET Admit Card 2024: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has issued the admit cards for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. They are required to enter their login credentials to access their CG SET admit cards. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2024, in two shifts: from 10 am to 11.15am and from 2 pm to 4.15pm.
CG SET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website of the Board, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
- Click on the 'Admit Card' tab on the homepage
- Click on the 'Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test 2024 (CG SET 2024) Admit Card' link
- Enter the required credentials, such as the registered mobile number and password
- Check your admit card and download it
- Take a printout of it for future reference
Candidates will also receive a short URL through SMS on their registered mobile number. By clicking on the URL, candidates can directly get the admit card on their mobile and take its printout.
Chhattisgarh SET 2024: Guidelines
- Every candidate should be present at their examination center about an hour before the examination begins so that they can be identified with their original identity card and permission can be given to enter the examination centre
- Candidates must download the entire admit card and take a printout of it. If the photograph does not appear on the admit card obtained from the internet, the candidate should bring two colored passport-size photographs to the examination centre
- Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates through the post. It is advisable for the candidates to become well acquainted with the geographical location of their examination center a day before the examination
- It is mandatory for candidates to bring their original photo ID proof such as Voter ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, School Identity Card with photo, or Marksheet with photo (photocopy is not acceptable) to the examination center on the day of the examination. In the absence of an original identity card, entry into the examination center will not be allowed