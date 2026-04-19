Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Check Qualifying Status On SMS

CGBSE Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon on its official website. Students will be required to enter their roll number to access their 10th and 12th marksheets. Last year, the board released the high school and higher secondary results on May 7 at 3 pm. Students of 2026 batch can check their board results on the official CGBSE website, the DigiLocker platform, and the Umang application.

Chhattisgarh board candidates can also avail the SMS facility to check their qualifying status in the high school and higher secondary examinations.

List Of Official Websites

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education uses the following official websites to declare the board results:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in

To pass the Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams separately. An aggregate of 33 per cent across all subjects is also required to pass the CGBSE board exams.

Check Class 10, 12 Results On SMS

Chhattisgarh board also allows students to access their results offline on their phones using the SMS facility. Class 10 students can type CG10<Roll Number> and send it to 56263. Similarly, Class 12 students can type CG12<Roll Number> and send it to 56263 to check their qualifying status over an SMS.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of high school exam was 76.53 percent, while the pass percentage of Class 12 was 81.87 percent. In the 2025 examination cycle, 323,094 students appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board 10th grade exam. On the other hand, 238,626 appeared for the higher secondary examinations.