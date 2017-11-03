Chennai Rain: Madras University, Anna University Postpone November 3 Exams

Due to heavy rain in the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai based Anna University and University of Madras announced cancellation of their semester exams.

New Delhi:  Due to heavy rain in the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai based Anna University and University of Madras announced cancellation of their semester exams, reported Press Trust of India. Normal life was crippled in Chennai and its suburbs on Friday as rains pounded the city for several hours from Thursday evening, resulting in 30cm of showers in some eight hours and flooding several localities. Schools and colleges, closed since Tuesday, remained shut in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, as the Tamil Nadu government appealed to private firms to allow their employees work from home, reported PTI.

Madras University said the revised date for the postponed examinations will be announced later.

"The scheduled examinations for today (03/11/2017) for the University Departments are postponed and classes are cancelled due to heavy rain. The revised date for the postponed examinations will be informed later," said a statement from Madras University.

"Due to heavy rain today(03/11/2017) Exam Postponed. Tomorrow (4/11/2017) Examinations are as per scheduled (sic)," said Anna University.
 
Indian Express reported that Ethiraj College for Women and Loyola College has also postponed its semester exam for the day.

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has also postponed the exams and the registrar said that the new "date will be announced later", reported The Hindu.

There was no rain in the city since morning, though the sky remained largely overcast.

 
Chennai residents heaved a sigh of relief on Friday morning as the rain clouds gave way to a bright sun. But the weather department predicted more rains in the next 24 hours, triggering fears of a repeat of the devastating December 2015 Chennai floods, reported IANS.

(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)



 

