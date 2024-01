Check List Of Various Postgraduate Entrance Exam For Admission To Medical Courses

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 on July 7, 2024. The exam is conducted as an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

Here is the list of various entrance exam that is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses in Medicine.

NEET-PG is a single window entrance examination that is conducted for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Year DrNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses.

NEET-MDS is a single window entrance examination for admission to MDS Courses.

NEET- SS is a single window entrance examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super specialty Courses.

DNB-PDCET (Post Diploma CET) is a single window entrance examination for admission to Post Diploma DNB Broad specialty Courses.

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a single window entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) Courses of NBEMS for Indian and International students.

FMGE is a screening test for Foreign Medical Graduates conducted as per Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

FDST is a screening test for Foreign Dental Graduates and Postgraduates.

MRE/DRE is a Medical Registration Examination/Dental Registration Examination for Republic of Mauritius.

Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) Exit Examination for award of FNB (Fellow National Board) Qualifications in various subspecialties.

DNB/DrNB FINAL (Theory and Practical)- Exit Examination for award of DNB (Broad) and DrNB (Super Specialty) Qualifications.