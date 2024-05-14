Check List Of Top Colleges In India As Per NIRF Ranking

As results for class 12 have been announced for most boards now, students are exploring colleges across country and abroad to pursue higher education. The top 20 colleges in the country as per NIRF Rankings 2023 is listed below.

With 74.81 score, Miranda House from Delhi University is the top ranking college in the country. The second place is also occupied by Delhi University's Hindu College while Presidency College based out of Chennai is at the third place.

Hindu College has a score of 72.39, while Presidency College has 72.39.

Top 20 colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking 2024:

Miranda House

Hindu College

Presidency College

Krishnammal College for Women

St. Xavier`s College

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

Loyola College

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

Kirori Mal College

Lady Shri Ram College For Women

Shri Ram College of Commerce

Hans Raj College

Sri Venkateswara College

St. Stephens's College

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira

Madras Christian College

Deshbandhu College

Thiagarajar College

Ramakrishna Mission Residential College

PSG College of Arts and Science



