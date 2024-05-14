Advertisement
Check List Of Top Colleges In India As Per NIRF Ranking

With 74.81 score, Miranda House from Delhi University is the top ranking college in the country.

New Delhi:

As results for class 12 have been announced for most boards now, students are exploring colleges across country and abroad to pursue higher education. The top 20 colleges in the country as per NIRF Rankings 2023 is listed below. 

With 74.81 score, Miranda House from Delhi University is the top ranking college in the country. The second place is also occupied by Delhi University's Hindu College while Presidency College based out of Chennai is at the third place.

Hindu College has a score of 72.39, while Presidency College has 72.39. 

Top 20 colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking 2024: 

  • Miranda House
  • Hindu College
  • Presidency College
  • Krishnammal College for Women
  • St. Xavier`s College
  • Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
  • Loyola College
  • Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
  • Kirori Mal College
  • Lady Shri Ram College For Women
  • Shri Ram College of Commerce
  • Hans Raj College
  • Sri Venkateswara College
  • St. Stephens's College
  • Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira
  • Madras Christian College
  • Deshbandhu College
  • Thiagarajar College
  • Ramakrishna Mission Residential College
  • PSG College of Arts and Science


    • CBSE on Monday released the results of the Class 10 examinations for 2024, recording a pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. Girls achieved a pass rate of 94.75 percent, surpassing boys by 2.04 percentage points. Over 47,000 students have secured marks exceeding 95 per cent, while more than 2 lakh have achieved scores above 90 per cent.

    NIRF, Best Colleges In The Country, Top Colleges In 2023
