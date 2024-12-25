Advertisement

Check Details To Apply For ICAI's Post Qualification Diploma In Management And Business Finance

The application process for the same will begin on January 6, 2025 and close on January 10, 2025.

The exam will be held for a duration of two hours in February.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Post Qualification Course Diploma on Management and Business Finance. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website of the ICAI for detailed information. The application process for the same will begin on January 6, 2025 and close on January 10, 2025.

The examination fee can be submitted online by using VISA or MASTER or MASTRO Credit/Debit Card/Rupay Card/Net Banking/Bhim UPI.

The exam is scheduled for the following:

  • Paper I: February 9, 2025 
  • Paper II: February 10, 2025
  • Paper III: February 11, 2025


The exam will be held for a duration of two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in computer based mode. examination will be held online at allocated Computer Centres. The examination shall be held as per schedule including on public holidays.

The examination fees payable for the course is Rs 6,000 for fresh candidates for all the three papers. For candidates who appeared in the DMBF Examination in or before January, 2024 and have passed one / two groups earlier w ill be required to pay Rs 2,000 per paper.  

DMBF candidates covered under Transitional Provision Scheme are required to appear and pass Paper -1 of DMBF Examination. Accordingly, such candidates are required to pay DMBF February 2025 examination fee Rs 2,000.

The examination will be held in the following centres: 

  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bengaluru
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Delhi
  • Ernakulam
  • Goa 
  • Hyderabad
  • Jaipur
  • Kolkata
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Vijayawada
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com


