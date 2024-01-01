Check Date Sheet For Company Secretary Examination 2024

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination schedule for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme scheduled for June 2024.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin from June 6, 2024 and will conclude on June 10, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the programme can visit the official website of the ICSI to check the complete date sheet of the exams.

The exams are being held for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017), Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022), Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022).

Students who have qualified class 12 and passed the CS Executive Entrance Test appear in the CS Executive Programme. Those who have passed in the CS Executive programme are eligible to appear in the CS Professional programme.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute provides education to the students of Company Secretaries (CS) Course and best quality set standards to CS Members. At present, there are more than 65,000 members and around 2.5 Lakhs students on the roll of ICSI.