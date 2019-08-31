Chandrayaan: Odisha, Jharkhand, Meghalaya Students To Witness Moon Landing From ISRO

Three students from Odisha, Jharkhand and Meghalaya will witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 live from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 7, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Friday.

While Meghalaya's Ribait Phawa studies at Class 10 in Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School in Cherrapunjee's Sohra, Jharkhand's Mridula Kumari is a student of Class 9 at St. Thomas School in Ranchi. Odisha's Chinmaya Choudhary studies in Class 8 in DAV Public School, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Jharsuguda district.

"I am excited to be part of the historic moment, more so because the Prime Minister will be among those present in the control room at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru," Ribait Phawa told PTI.

Mridula Kumari also expressed her glee over sharing the space at the ISRO control room with the prime minister.

All of them qualified an online quiz contest conducted by ISRO.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.