CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2018 Declared @ Cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the supplementary result for class 10 and class 12 students. The board has also released supplementary result for class 12 Vocational students. The result is available on the board's official website and can be checked using student's roll number.

CGBSE Supplementray Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to CGBSE official website: www.cgbse.nic.in

Step two: Click on the respective Supplementary Result link on the homepage.

Step three: Enter your roll number and captcha code.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

This year the CGBSE board result for both class 10 and class 12 were declared on May 9, 2018.

Pass percentage for class 12 students was 77%. 74.45 was the pass percentage for boys and pass percentage for girls in class 12 was 79.04%. Pass percentage for class 10 students was 68.04%.

