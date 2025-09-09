Chhattisgarh Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released, Here's How To Download

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has issued the Police Constable Recruitment 2025 admit card. Candidates who are set to appear for the written exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. The written test for constable posts will be held on September 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM.

Steps to Download CG Police Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the link for "CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025" available on the homepage

Enter your registration/application number and date of birth

Submit the details to view your hall ticket

Download and take a clear printout for exam-day use

Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates

• Candidates must report to the exam centre at least 2 hours before the scheduled time to complete frisking and verification.

• Entry will not be allowed after 10:30 AM, as gates will be closed.

• A valid photo ID proof (Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, or School ID) along with the admit card is mandatory. Candidates without an original ID will be denied entry.

• Admit cards will not be sent via post and must be downloaded online.

In case of confusion regarding the exam centre or admit card download, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 0771-2972780 or 8269801982 between 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM.