Centre Forms Committee To Advise On Establishment Of New Medical Colleges

The central government has formed a panel to advise on the establishment of new medical colleges by using existing hospital infrastructure. This initiative aligns with the government's announcement during the presentation of the interim budget.

The committee will discuss the issue and create a report containing evaluations of feasibility, standards, plans for execution, financial implications, and schedules. This report will be presented to the competent authority for review, as outlined in the official order from February 19.

The committee consists of 14 members, chaired by the Member (Health) of NITI Aayog. Other members include representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprise, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ministry of Steel, Chairman of the National Medical Commission, and an additional secretary from the Ministry of Health.

Within four months, the committee will submit its report and recommendations to the Ministry of Health.

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government's intention to establish more medical colleges using existing hospital infrastructure across various departments.

"A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations," Mrs Sitharaman had said.