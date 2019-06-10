Centralised Control Centre To Track Students, Teachers In Gujarat

This will track the activities and attendance of nearly 2.5 lakh teachers, 70 lakh students

The Gujarat government on Sunday launched a centralised command and control centre here to monitor the educational activities of thousands of government and aided schools across the state. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani inaugurated the centre which will track the attendance of students and teachers and allow officials to make data entry from schools they go to inspect through GPS-enabled tablets.

The data collected through the process would be analysed to improve the quality of education in schools, state primary and secondary education secretary Vinod Rao said.

The focus is on better education and ensuring accountability through the use of technology, he said.

The centralised control centre will track the activities and attendance of nearly 2.5 lakh teachers, 70 lakh students in over 42,000 government and aided schools, besides monitoring the work of block and cluster resource co-ordinators and school inspectors.

Addressing a function here after launching the control centre, Vijay Rupani said his government has taken education seriously and allocated Rs 25,000 crore in the budget for it.

"It is important to supervise education and that is why we have created this command and control centre. Responsibility will not come unless they are supervised. The real-time monitoring is vital for the transparent functioning of the system," he said.

Mr Rupani also launched the ''Shala Praveshotsav 2.0'', ''Mission Vidya'' and ''Gunotsava 2.0'' annual programmes. The Shala Praveshotsav programme is aimed at ensuring 100 per cent enrollment.

The Mission Vidya programme has been launched to strengthen students with a slow learning process by monitoring them using the latest technologies while Gunotsava is focused on improving the performance of schools and ranking them.