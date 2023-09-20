Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 Result Likely To Be Released This Week

General category candidates must achieve a minimum of 60% to pass. Representative image

The results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), 2023, are likely to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on ctet.nic.in this week. The provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets for the CTET were released on September 15. Individual scanned OMR answer sheets were also provided to the candidates by CBSE. CTET 2023 was conducted on August 20 in two shifts.

Previously, CBSE allowed objections to be submitted against the CTET 2023 provisional answer key until 11.59pm on September 18 for a non-refundable charge of Rs 1,000 per question. Candidates in the general category must obtain a minimum of 60 per cent marks, or 90 of 150 marks, in order to pass CTET 2023.

Candidates from the SC, ST, and OBC categories will be given a five per cent relaxation, requiring a minimum of 55 per cent marks to clear the test. Candidates who have passed both Papers 1 and 2 of CTET will be allowed to apply for teaching posts from Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8, respectively.

A total of 15,01,719 candidates participated in Paper 1, while 14,02,184 candidates took Paper 2, according to the official website.

Steps to download scorecards: