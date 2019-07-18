Central Scholarship Application For College, University Students Begins

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students application open now

The 'Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students' application process has begun on the official portal. The scholarship implemented by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), opened on the National Scholarship Portal, scholarships.gov.in, for the Academic Year 2019-20 and the last date of application is October 31, 2019.

A notice released by the Union government said all students who had applied on National Scholarship Portal and received or yet to receive the scholarship or waiting for renewal and students who are in the Top 20th percentile of the respective Boards and who wish to apply for 2019 scholarships are advised to apply on the National Scholarship Portal for fresh and respective renewal scholarship on or before October 31.

Students applying for the scholarships are requested to go through the guidelines of the Scheme uploaded on the National Scholarship Portal.

For any query, the students are advised to contact the Nodal Officers of the respective State Education Boards which is provided in the Home Page of the National Scholarship Portal under 'Services', Nodal Officer, Department of Higher Education (CSSS).

Read: Six Months After Application, Minority, OBC Students Await Scholarships

Students applying for scholarship for the first time (Fresh Students) need to "Register" on the portal as fresh applicant by providing accurate and authenticated information as printed on their documents in the "Student Registration Form".

The registration form is required to be filled by parents or guardian of students who are below the age of 18 years on the date of registration.

Read: Gujarat 18-Year-Old Cracks Top Entrance Exams. Then An MIT Scholarship

Before initiating registration process, students or parents or guardian are advised to keep the following documents handy:

1. Educational documents of student

2. Student's Bank account number and IFSC code of the bank branch

3. Aadhaar number of the Student

4. If Aadhaar is not available, then Bonafide student certificate from Institute / School and

5. Aadhaar Enrolment ID or Scanned copy of Bank passbook

6. If Institute/School is different from domicile state of the applicant, then Bonafide student certificate from Institute / School.

Read: The Sultanate Of Oman Announces Scholarship For Indian Students

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.