The Sultanate Of Oman Announces Scholarship For Indian Students

The Sultanate of Oman has announced scholarship for Indian students to pursue UG courses

Ministry of Human Resource Development has invited application for Omani Scholarship for undergraduate courses. The Sultanate of Oman will provide scholarships to Indian students under Omani Programme for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation for the academic year 2019-20. The scholarships are for undergraduate courses and covers B.A., B.Sc., B.Com, BE, B.Tech but not MBBS. There are two slots of scholarships available for Indian students (with a nonresident status) who are currently residing in India.

The scholarship will cover the tuition fees, a return air ticket and a monthly allowance of RO 200 per student in case the educational institution does not provide accommodation for students. In case, the accommodation is provided for students by the educational institution, the scholarship holder will be entitled to receive a monthly allowance of RO 140.

The proforma for application form can be downloaded from the MHRD website. The Scholarship application form must be filled in Arabic and English.

The application form along with the Cover Letter (proforma available on MHRD website) should reach the Ministry by June 30, 2019. Applicants must enclose the following documents with their application form and cover letter:

Marks sheet for 10th and 12th or equivalent

A copy of the certificate of 10th and 12th or equivalent certificate

A copy of the equivalency certificate issued by the Ministry of Education-this applies to certificates that have been issued abroad

A medical certificate as proof of a good health and to confirm that the student is not suffering from any chronic and/or infectious diseases

A copy of the student's (valid) passport

Candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of their marks in class 10th and class 12th examinations. A maximum of 3 students would be nominated for the Scholarship. The final selection of the nominated candidates will be done by the Sultanate of Oman. Applicants can check details information here.

