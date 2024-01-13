Central Registration Centre Hiring Company Secretary, Salary Rs 7.20 Lakh

Central Registration Centre (CRC) Executives is inviting applications from young Company Secretaries for 30 posts. Company Secretary professionals not more than 31 years of age are eligible to apply for the post.

CRC will give preference to candidates having a post qualification experience of one to two years and more than two years.

The Consolidated payout will be in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month. Candidates having a post qualification experience of more than two years will be entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000 per month for the first year, Rs 55,000 per month for the second year and Rs 60,000 per month for the third year.

Candidates having a post qualification experience of more than one to two years will be entitled for a pay of Rs 45,000 per month for the first year, Rs 50,000 per month for the second year and Rs 55,000 per month for the third year.

Post qualification experience up to one year (applicable only in exceptional deserving cases) will be entitled for a salary of Rs 40,000 per month for the first year, Rs 45,000 per month for the second year and Rs 50,000 per month for the third year.

The tenure for the position will be initially for a period of one year. This will be extended every year up to a maximum period of two more years based on the performance of the candidate and the requirement of the organisation.

Interested candidates can apply only through electronic application form by visiting on the official website of the ICSI. The applications will open on January 15, 2024 and will continue till January 31, 2024.