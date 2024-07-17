CBSE Warns Against Society Organising Sports In Its Name

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a warning for students and schools about an Agra based organisation 'CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society' that is organising sports event in the name of CBSE.



Schools are suggested not to associate with the said organisation in any manner or participate in any sports events it organises.

Advising the stakeholders to exercise caution and not to participate in any such sports event, CBSE maintained that it has no connection in any manner with the organisation named 'CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society' (CBSE-WSO), Agra (UP) and any school found participating in events organised by the said organisation will face disciplinary action.

"It has come to our attention that an organisation named the 'CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), based in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is using the CBSE name to organise sports events and participate in competitions organised by SGFI and other sports bodies. Many CBSE schools have unknowingly participated in events organised by this entity."

"Schools are advised not to associate with the said organisation in any manner or participate in any sports events it organises, as it is not affiliated with CBSE. Any school found participating in events organised by the said organisation will face disciplinary action," the notice added.

"CBSE organises sports events at cluster/zonal and national level every year for students of its affiliated schools. CBSE has been affiliated with School Games Federation of India (SGFI) w.e.t. 08.07.2024 (vide SGFI letter no. 994/5F1/2024-25 dated 08.07.2024). Accordingly, from 2024-25 onwards, the winners of CBSE National Games, will participate in SGFI National School Games organised by SGFI every year," the notification added.

If any CBSE-affiliated school receives communication from this or any similar organisation, they should verify the information on the COSC website: bttps://caseit.in/cose/2023/sports.



