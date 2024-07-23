Advertisement
CBSE Warns Against Fake Notification On Free Teacher's Training

CBSE noted that the fake notice was asking stakeholders to share sensitive information about trustees, city coordinators and strength of the school.

The email directs recipients to a Google Form that asks for sensitive information.
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification warning schools and other stakeholders to exercise caution before sharing sensitive information over mail to fraudsters. 

Sharing an official notification, CBSE highlighted that few schools affiliated to the board have received fake emails on free teacher's training on AI (Practical) and advance python. Clarifying that the board has not issued any such mail to schools, CBSE noted that the email also asks stakeholders to share sensitive information by directing them to a Google form. The mail further assures that participants will receive a complimentary book on AI and Python

CBSE mentions that schools should ignore such mails and restrain themselves from sharing personal details about trustees, city coordinators and strength of the school.  

The official notification by CBSE reads, "It has come to the notice of Central Board of Secondary Education that a few CBSE affiliated schools are in receipt of email(s) captioned "As per CBSE official Syllabus Free Teacher's Training on AI (Practicals) and Advance Python". It also mentions that participants will receive a complimentary book on AI and Python. The email directs recipients to a Google Form that asks for sensitive information, including details of trustees, CBSE city coordinators, and the strength of the school."

"Please be advised that CBSE has not issued any such email. We urge you to ignore and delete any such communication to protect your personal and professional information," the notification added. 

