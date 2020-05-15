CBSE To Train Teachers In Competency-Based Education

NCERT: Similar calendar for classes 11 and 12 will be released soon.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will train teachers in Competency-Based Education (CBE) in the academic session 2020-2021. "The Board will shortly come out with an online teacher training module on DIKSHA on CBE," it said. DIKSHA is a digital infrastructure for knowledge sharing.

The wide-ranging impact of COVID-19 pandemic is changing many things, including the way we do school education. We have been forced to rethink on the present system of an almost complete reliance of school education on prescribed textbooks, to instead make all out efforts to replace it with a combination of an engaging and joyful blend of activity-based learning, do-it-yourself and learn projects, building self-reliance capabilities in our learners, etc. along with textbooks and use of technology, the CBSE has said referring to the alternative academic calendar released by the National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT).

NCERT has released four-weeks activity based alternate academic calendars for learners of grades 1 to 10. Similar calendar for classes 11 and 12 will be released soon.

"Therefore, it is reiterated that in the context of the present situation and for the long-term development of capabilities and competencies in the learner, it is felt necessary that schools majorly focus their teaching efforts on learning and its outcomes, rather than entirely on exams, testing and scores," the Board added.

To transform education towards an outcome based approach and more competency-oriented, the Board has decided to make Competency-Based Education as the annual theme of training in the session 2020-21.

From third week of April till May 5, CBSE has already conducted over 500 online training sessions in which more than 35,000 Teachers and Principals from various parts of the country and abroad participated. Training is being imparted by CBSE's Centre of Excellences. This month around 1,200 online training sessions have been planned.

