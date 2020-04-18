CBSE To Reduce Syllabus: A Fact Check

NCERT released the alternative academic calendar for classes 1-8.

Despite no official confirmation available from the CBSE itself, news of the board reducing its prescribed syllabus for classes 9-12 is doing rounds on internet. The discussion over CBSE's plan to reduce syllabus came after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation that advises the government on qualitative improvement in education, released an academic calendar for classes 1-8, naming it an alternative academic calendar to provide students and parents with multiple alternative ways of learning at home through interesting activities.

NCERT released the alternative academic calendar to keep students busy during this COVID-19 lockdown situation and also to maintain continuity of their learning in their new classes.

After NCERT's alternative academic calendar was released many started speculating that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) one of the biggest education boards of the country may adopt an alternative calendar and a trimmed syllabus.

The NCERT's alternative academic calendar, which was also mentioned by the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', does not mention anywhere that the syllabus for any of the classes have been reduced. The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner to learn even while at home.

The reason why it is being anticipated that the CBSE may choose to trim it's syllabus is because the Board will already be into the new academic session after the lockdown eases. In order to maintain the new session's academic calendar and get over with the current academic session's activities, the Board may shorten the syllabus.

To queries on whether the Board is planning to reduce the syllabus, CBSE official said, "NCERT has come out with revised activities calendar for 1-8, CBSE is assessing the situation and loss of time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and inform in due course of time."

