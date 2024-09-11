CBSE To Hold Virtual Conclave For Counsellors, Check Details To Participate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be organising a conclave today, September 11, 2024 to enhance the capabilities of counselors in schools. The conclave will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm on the official website. Candidates who wish to participate in the conclave can check the participation link: https://cbse.webex.com/cbse/j.php?MTID=m0f18a7137dd51e69991ac16a46056f98

CBSE has asked all principals and heads of affiliated schools to encourage maximum online participation of their school counselors, teachers, and wellness teachers in the virtual conclave. The participation of teachers is limited to 1,000 counselors/wellness teachers from CBSE schools on a first-come, first-served basis.

The conclaves, aligned with NEP 2020, are designed to upgrade the skills of school counselors, enabling them to meet the psychosocial and career needs of students effectively. It seeks to enhance the capabilities of school counselors in addressing the emotional and behavioural needs of children and adolescents. The virtual conclave focuses on professional development through ongoing training, resources, and best practices in mental health support, thereby fostering a positive school climate that benefits students' overall well-being.

This event provides a platform for counselors to connect, share experiences, and collaborate on strategies to address psychosocial needs in schools. By aligning counseling practices with NEP 2020, the conclave underscores the importance of mental health in education and aims to raise awareness among stakeholders about the critical role of mental health support, contributing to healthier and more supportive educational environment.

To promote the professional development of school leaders, wellness teachers, and counselors, CBSE has organised nine one-day Capacity Building Programs in Lucknow, Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Guwahati from July to September 2024. These programs, conducted in a hub and spoke model with support from identified lead collaborator CBSE schools.

Aspirants who are unable to attend, can check the recording of the conclave available on CBSE's official youtube channel: http://www.youtube.com/@cbsehq1905 after the program.