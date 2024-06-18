CBSE Revises Curriculum, Content Of Skill Subjects, Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced revisions to the curriculum and content for various skill subjects, effective from the academic year 2024-25. These changes will impact courses such as Web Application for Class 11, Information Technology for Class 10, and Artificial Intelligence for Classes 9 and 11.

In an official notification, the CBSE informed stakeholders of these updates and encouraged them to visit the board's website for detailed information. Additionally, the curriculum for the Web Application Skill Subject for Class 12 is set to be revised and implemented in the academic year 2025-26.

Revised Curriculum Highlights:

Web Application, Class 11

This course aims to give students a thorough understanding of networking, website development, photo editing, and programming.

Upon completion, students will be able to:

Understand networking basics and network architecture.

Recognise networking threats and safeguard systems.

Differentiate between static and dynamic websites.

Create web pages using HTML and CSS.

Utilise photo editing software, including features like colors, filters, and layers.

Write JavaScript programs and apply them to create dynamic websites.

Information Technology, Class 10

Students will learn fundamental concepts of digital documentation, digital spreadsheets, digital presentations, database management, and internet security.

Artificial Intelligence, Class 9 and 11

This course is designed to develop employability and vocational competencies through a structured sequence of instructions, integrating AI concepts with other educational subjects.

Web Developer & Graphic Designer, Class 12

Scheduled for the 2025-26 academic year, this course will offer a comprehensive understanding of emerging technologies, programming, graphic design, and cybersecurity, equipping learners with relevant practical skills and knowledge.

The CBSE's initiative aims to better prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed for the evolving technological landscape.