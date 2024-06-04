CBSE Allows Up To 45 Students Per Section In Case Of Mid-Session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a modification to its class size limitations, aiming to better accommodate students joining mid-year and those needing to repeat a grade.

"We have received various representations from schools regarding admissions due to parental transfers and essential repeats. In partial modification to the circular dated 02.08.2023, schools may now have up to 45 students per section in such cases. This applies to students joining mid-session due to parental transfers and those who fall under the essential repeat (ER) category. However, this is an exception and will be available on a case-by-case basis. Schools must apply to the concerned Regional Office with supporting documentation," the official circular stated.

Key Changes:

Increased Limit for Specific Cases: Schools can now have up to 45 students per section for mid-year admissions due to parental transfers and students requiring an essential repeat.

Case-by-Case Approval: This increased capacity is not automatic. Schools must apply to their regional office with supporting documentation for approval on a case-by-case basis.

Focus on Smaller Classes Remains: The general student intake for new classes should still be maintained at 40 students per section.

Option for More Sections: Schools with sufficient infrastructure can apply through the SARAS portal to increase the number of sections and accommodate more students. The application window for this is open until June 30.