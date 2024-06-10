CBSE Issues Advisory Against Fake Syllabus, Sample Question Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a cautionary advisory on Monday, advising students and parents to beware of misinformation regarding the syllabus, study materials, and sample question papers for the 2024-25 academic session. The Board has alerted students to avoid being deceived by online platforms that disseminate unverified information.

"It has come to our notice that certain online portals and websites are circulating outdated links and unverified news related to sample question papers, curriculum, CBSE resources, and activities. These links and news falsely claim to provide updated information for the session 2024-25," the advisory stated.

"In the interest of the public, we wish to emphasize that information from unauthorized sources can be misleading and may cause unnecessary confusion among schools, students, parents, and other stakeholders," it added.

Recently, CBSE has also directed schools to properly evaluate practical examinations due to notable inconsistencies between theory and practical scores in specific subjects.

In a notice, the CBSE stated that using advanced AI tools, it had identified major differences between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50% or more students in approximately 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on data from previous years' results.

Meanwhile, CBSE supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to take place from July 15. The Class 10 CBSE supplementary exam 2024 will conclude on July 22, whereas the Class 12 supplementary exam will be held on a single day, July 15.