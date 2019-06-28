CBSE 12th Revaluation Results Online Now. Details Here

CBSE results website has been updated with the Class 12 revaluation results.

CBSE has updated the official results website with the revaluation and rechecking results of Class 12 students whose revaluation results were communicated individually earlier. The CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in, has now been updated and the candidates who want a record of it may check their results now. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the revaluation result for Class 12 students in the second week of June. Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12 results 2019 can be accessed from the official CBSE results website after entering roll number, school number, centre number and admit card id details of the candidates.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were declared joint toppers in the CBSE Class 12 board exams as per the results declared on May 2, with the overall pass percentage being 83.4 per cent.

The girls outshone boys this time by nine per cent with both the girl toppers - Shukla from Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad and Arora of S.D. Public School, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh - scoring 499 out of 500.

The Trivandrum region emerged at the top with a pass percentage of 98.2 per cent. The Chennai region stood second with a pass percentage of 92.93 while Delhi stood at the third place with 91.87 per cent.

Reports suggest that this year the number of applications received for re-evaluation was higher since there were several anomalies in 12th and 10th results.

Upon asking about the CBSE Class 12 revaluation result, a CBSE official had said earlier that CBSE does not make an announcement about revaluation result and it is communicated individually online to students.

The official notice released by CBSE, after declaration of board results, said, "Status of revaluation shall be uploaded on the website followed by a formal letter by speed post."

The application link for re-evaluation process was released on the 21st day after result declaration. Students were given only two days' time to apply for re-evaluation and the application fee was Rs. 100 per question.

CBSE will conduct compartment exam for class 12 students on July 2. The compartment exam for all subjects will be conducted on one day only.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability