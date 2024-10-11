CBSE Reschedules CTET Exam, Check New Date Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has again revised the exam schedule for the CTET December, 2024. As per the official release, the exam will now be held on December 14. CTET was recently scheduled for December 15, while the original date of exam was set for December 1, 2024. The exam date has been revised to December 14 to avoid clashes with exam scheduled for December 15, 2024.



An official notification by CTET reads, "Now, as per the information received from various candidates, few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday)."



The deadline to submit the online applications is October 16, 2024. The forms should be submitted before 11:59 pm on the last date. The last date to submit the fee is October 16, 2024.



Steps for registering in the exam:

Step 1: Log on to CTET official web site https://ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down registration No./application No.

Step 4: Upload latest scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 6: Print confirmation page for record and future reference.



Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and 1,200 for both papers. Applicants from SC/ST/Differently abled person will be required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.



All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.



There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

(ii) Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.