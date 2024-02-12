CBSE Releases List Of Fake Social Media Handles, Check List

The board also noted that it will take appropriate action against the mentioned social media handles.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official statement warning students and teachers about the various fake handles that are functioning in the name of the board.

Sharing the list of these fake handles, the board cautioned the stakeholders to follow CBSE only on the official handle X. The board also noted that it will take appropriate action against the mentioned social media handles.

Sharing the list of the number of fake handles, CBSE said, "It has come to notice of Central Board of Secondary Education that the following handles are using the name and/or logo of CBSE, to mislead the general public on X (formerly Twitter).

See the list here:

"It is hereby informed that appropriate action is being initiated against these social media handles. The public is hereby cautioned and advised to follow only the official X handle of CBSE, which is @cbseindia29 for verified and authentic information about CBSE. CBSE will not be responsible hereinafter for any information given by any other source using the name and logo of CBSE in any of the styles on social media platforms and accessed by the public," the notice added.

The warning has been released at a time when CBSE is set to conduct the board exams for class 10 and 12. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 boards will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024, while class 10 boards will be conducted from February 15 to March 13.