CBSE Releases Date Sheet For Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 For West Asian Students

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 for students in West Asia. The special examinations are being conducted for subjects whose examinations could not be held in March and April due to the West Asia crisis.

The board had asked affected candidates to submit their details for the examinations that could not be held during this period. According to the CBSE notification, one examination centre has been designated in each country based on the details submitted by candidates.

Admit cards for the special examinations will be available for download from October 12, 2026. Candidates can download their admit cards using the same login credentials they used to submit their details and appear for the examinations as per the published schedule.

CBSE Class 12 Special Examination Date Sheet 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 for West Asian students will be held from October 23 to October 28. Political Science, Economics, Mathematics, and Applied Mathematics examinations are scheduled for October 23, followed by Psychology and Business Studies on October 24.

Biology, Information Technology, Marketing, Multimedia, and Artificial Intelligence examinations will be held on October 26. Home Science, Informatics Practices, and Computer Science examinations are scheduled for October 27, while the English Core examination will take place on October 28.