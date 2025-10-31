CBSE Releases Academic Performance Report Cards For All Affiliated Schools, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the School Academic Performance Report Card for all its affiliated schools for the academic session 2024-25, offering a detailed analysis of each school's performance in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Heads of institutions can access the report through the CBSE School Login Portal.

According to the board, the initiative aims to promote data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement in school performance. The report provides comparative insights, allowing schools to benchmark their results against state and national CBSE averages. It also highlights gender-wise performance trends and tracks student participation and achievements in sports at the cluster and zonal levels.

Data-Based Academic Planning

CBSE has advised all schools to integrate the findings of the report into their Annual Pedagogical Plans to identify strengths and areas requiring focused improvement. The detailed subject-wise analysis is designed to help schools develop strategies for enhancing learning outcomes and promoting evidence-based academic interventions.

The report card includes:

Average performance analysis based on total marks scored across all subjects.

Comparative performance metrics of each school against the highest state and national CBSE averages.

Subject-wise performance summaries for Classes 10 and 12.

Gender-based performance comparisons.

Sports participation statistics, including the number of students representing the school at cluster and zonal levels.

Performance Highlights

In one school's report, the Class 10 average score stood at 79.08%, compared to 71.12% for Rajasthan and 88.16% for the overall CBSE board average. Similarly, the Class 12 average was 77.11%, slightly below the CBSE average of 82.72%.

The subject-wise analysis revealed that students performed particularly well in Artificial Intelligence (92.14%), Data Science (91.78%), and Sanskrit (86.39%) at the Class 10 level, surpassing both state and national averages. In Class 12, strong performances were observed in Electronics and Hardware (92.67%), Informatics Practices (86.65%), and Design Thinking and Innovation (87.54%).

Gender-Wise Trends

Girls continued to outperform boys across both levels. The average score for girls in Class 10 was 80.85%, compared to 78.79% for boys. In Class 12, girls averaged 78.93%, while boys recorded 78.84%.

Sports Participation

The report also captures co-curricular involvement, recording 125 school participants in various sports compared to the state average of 47 and CBSE board average of 40. The most popular activities included badminton, basketball, chess, kabaddi, skating, table tennis, and volleyball, with significant representation at both cluster and zonal levels.

CBSE stated that these academic and co-curricular analytics will help schools adopt holistic performance monitoring and make informed improvements in teaching-learning processes.

For detailed access, school heads can log in to the CBSE School Login Portal and download their respective Academic Performance Report Cards for the 2024-25 session.