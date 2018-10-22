CBSE Extends Date For Class 9, 11 Registration Without Late Fee

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the dates for class 9th and class 11th student registration. All CBSE affiliated schools should complete the process within the given schedule. The last date to complete the student registration process is October 30, 2018 without late fee.

In case, a school misses the deadline, they can still register till November 12 but with late fee of Rs. 1000.

Those who miss the deadline of November 12, can complete the registration till November 20 by furnishing Rs. 2000 as late fee along with the initial registration fee of Rs. 150 for schools in India and Rs. 250 for class 9 students in a school abroad and Rs. 300 for class 11 student in a school abroad.

The last deadline is November 28, 2018 with Rs. 5000 late fee. Dates will not be extended further.

The dates have been extended keeping in mind the holidays on account of Dussehra and 'Titli' cyclone.

Recently MHRD revised the affiliation norms for CBSE schools and introduced New Affiliation Bye Laws 2018. The New Bye Laws have simplified the affiliation process beginning with making the process online to bring more transparency. The inspection for infrastructure will be done by corresponding state authority and CBSE will inspect the school for quality of education and learning outcomes.The affiliation will be valid for three years even if not expressly mentioned in the grant letter.

