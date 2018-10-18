MHRD Announces CBSE Affiliation Reform: 10 Important Points

Union Minister for HRD, Prakash Javadekar, today held a media conference at PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan. The focus of the media conference was the reforms in the CBSE affiliation process for new schools. The reforms aim to bring transparency to the system as well as reduce pendency of applications which are received for new affiliations every year.

1. The inspection for infrastructure will be done only at state level now. The school applying for affiliation will have to obtain NOC from District Education Officer.

2. CBSE will no longer conduct inspection of the school's infrastructure. This decision has been made to remove unnecessary duplication of data related to infrastructure and administration.

3. CBSE, instead, will conduct inspection of the learning outcomes. CBSE will focus on academic areas while assessing a school's new affiliation request.

4. MHRD has made decisions on 8000 applications. Some of these applications were pending from 2007. An estimated 2000 schools of these have been affiliated.

5. Schools will have to make sports mandatory. They will have to submit an undertaking for the same.

6. Schools will also have submit fee disclosure and give an undertaking that they will charge no hidden cost. Schools that fail to comply will be disaffiliated.

7. Schools can not force students to buy books, uniforms or other school-related item from a specific shop or establishment. Again, schools that do not comply will lose their affiliation.

8. There are 10 lakh CBSE teachers and 70 lakh teachers in the school system. Problem is with proper deployment of teachers in schools.

9. The number of NCERT books being produced has increased from 2 crores per year in 2016 when he assumed office to 6 crore.

10. The language of NEET UG exam including the decision to translate the question paper is not decided by CBSE or NTA. These are just responsible for conducting the exam on behalf of Medical Council of India (MCI).

