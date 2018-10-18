MHRD Introduces Major Reforms In CBSE Affiliation Process For New Schools

Reforms in CBSE affiliation process for schools, more emphasis on learning outcome

Highlights CBSE will inspect schools for learning outcomes. Inspection of infrastructure will be carried out only at the state level. CBSE schools have to give an undertaking about making sports mandatory.

MHRD has introduced reforms in CBSE affiliation process for new schools with emphasis on learning outcomes. The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar was addressing media today at PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan and made announcements about the reforms. One major change that has been introduced is that the whole process has been made online to bring more transparency.

Addressing the media personnel Prakash Javadekar said that there are currently 20,700 schools affiliated with CBSE in the country and every year the board receives 2000 to 2500 applications for opening new schools.

He said that earlier the affiliation process involved an NOC inspection done at state level and then same NOC inspection was done by CBSE. MHRD has done away with this process.

Now, any school applying for affiliation from CBSE will have to get an NOC from the District Education Officer who will inspect the infrastructure of the school. After the NOC from the District Education Officer, CBSE will do another inspection for learning outcomes.

Prakash Javadekar said that this has been done to remove unnecessary duplication at state level and central level.

CBSE will check only those parameters which are academic, he said.

The application process for CBSE affiliation has been made online. He said that there were many pending affiliation requests from school. About pending 8000 school applications, some requests were pending since 2007, have been decided by MHRD. Out of these about 2000 schools have been granted affiliation.

The affiliation has been granted on the basis of merit. He said that there are 10 lakh CBSE teachers and approximately 2 crore students.

He said that CBSE is also asking schools to give an undertaking on some very vital matters. CBSE schools must make Sports mandatory. CBSE schools have to mandatory make fee disclosure. He also said that there should not be any hidden cost. Schools will have to provide an undertaking on all these matters and any school which does not follow these will be disaffiliated.

He also said that CBSE schools can not ask students to buy uniform or books from a particular shop or establishment.

He emphasized that the new reforms will promote transparency, avoide duplicity, and remove pendency.

During the press conference, he also said that 16 lakh students are in class 12th, and there is time till Monday to fill exam form for board exam 2019.

