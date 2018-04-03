No Re-Exam For CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper: Anil Swarup

Anil Swarup, the Secretary for School Education, has tweeted that there would be no re-examination for class 10 Mathematics students.

Education | Written by | Updated: April 03, 2018 13:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Re-Exam For CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper: Anil Swarup

No Re-Exam For CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper: Anil Swarup

New Delhi:  Anil Swarup, the Secretary for School Education, has tweeted that there would be no re-examination for class 10 Mathematics students. He clarified, that the re-examination will not be conducted even for students in Delhi NCR and Haryana as was proposed by CBSE earlier. The decision has received mixed response from students. Many students have cried foul over the decision stating that many students had received the question paper 12 hours prior to the examination. 

Anil Swarup tweeted, "Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10."
 
CBSE had earlier cancelled the class 12 Economics paper conducted on March 26 and class 10 Mathematics paper conducted on march 28, 2018.

Read: April 30 Class 10 Maths Exam Letter Is Fake: CBSE

Comments
Anil Swarup, later addressed media in a press conference and announced the re-examination date for class 12 Economics paper on April 25 and informed that no concrete decision had been made about class 10 Mathematics re-examination. 

Click here for more Education News

Trending

CBSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesCWG Medal TableIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleLive Cricket ScorePNR Status

................................ Advertisement ................................