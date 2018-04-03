No Re-Exam For CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper: Anil Swarup

Anil Swarup tweeted, "Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10."
CBSE had earlier cancelled the class 12 Economics paper conducted on March 26 and class 10 Mathematics paper conducted on march 28, 2018.
