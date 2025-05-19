CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: Re-evaluation, Verification Window To Open Soon, Details Here

CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 and 12 results on May 13, 2025. Students who appeared for the examination and are not satisfied with their result will be able to apply for re-evaluation and verification on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, soon.

Students must apply for verification of the marks before applying for re-evaluation as for the process to begin, they must obtain a photocopy of the answer book from the board.

To apply for re-evaluation, students need to request a photocopy of their answer book first from the board. Once the answer book is received, students can check for any discrepancy and apply for re-evaluation by paying a prescribed fee.

CBSE Verification 2025: How To Apply For Verification?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Click on the "Apply for Verification" tab and choose your respective class (10 or 12).

Login with your credentials such as roll number, date of birth.

Pay a processing fee of Rs.500 per subject.

The outcome (increase or decrease) of verification of marks will be communicated in the same account of the student.

CBSE Re-evaluation: How To Obtain A Photocopy Of The Answer Sheet?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Click on "Apply for Answer book" tab.

Login with the same credentials used for verification of marks.

Pay a processing fee of Rs.500 per subject.

Students will receive a scanned copy of the answer book in their login account and all information related to identity of the examiner/evaluator will be blocked.

To apply for re-evaluation, make sure your have received the scanned copy of the answer book.

CBSE Re-evaluation 2025: How To Apply For Re-evaluation?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Click on "Apply for Re-evaluation" tab.

Login with the same credentials used for obtaining the photocopy of the answer book.

Pay a fee of Rs.100 per question for the re-evaluation process to begin.

The re-evaluation will be done by a different examiner, and any necessary changes in marks will be made.

The status regarding the re-evaluation will be reflected in your login account.

Students can apply for re-evaluation only once and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained by the board.