CBSE Results 2025: Marks Verification, Re-evaluation Schedule Released

CBSE Answer Sheets 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the re-evaluation process for students who appeared in the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025. This year, the board has revised the post-result activities to enhance transparency and minimise errors. The new process allows students to access scanned copies of their answer sheets for selected subjects and review them. If they identify any clearly noticeable errors, they can notify the board accordingly.

Previously, the re-evaluation process involved three steps after the declaration of results: verification of marks, obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, and re-evaluation of specific answers.

An official notice stated: "There is a possibility that even after taking so many steps and measures, some mistakes remain unattended. In such a scenario, CBSE is giving an opportunity to the students to look at their answer books and inform the mistake to the Board so that the same can be rectified (if need be)."

"This change is aimed at giving students more transparency and control over their examination results, allowing them to better understand their performance and challenge errors in the evaluation process," the notice added.

Key Dates and Fees:

Class 10 students can request photocopies starting May 21, while Class 12 candidates can apply from May 27.

The fee for obtaining scanned copies is Rs 700 per subject.

Verification of marks for Class 10 will begin on May 28, and for Class 12 on June 3.

A processing fee of Rs 100 per paper will apply for re-evaluation or verification applications.

The board also clarified: "In cases where there is a change in marks (both increase and decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the Mark Statement-cum-Certificate currently in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Mark Statement-cum-Certificate."

Students are advised to visit the official CBSE website to access detailed guidelines and apply for photocopies and re-evaluation within the stipulated deadline.

CBSE had released the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams on May 13.

In Class 12, the pass rate rose to 88.39% in 2025, marking a slight improvement over the 87.98% recorded the previous year. Out of 17,04,367 students who enrolled, 16,92,794 appeared for the exam, and 14,96,307 passed.

For Class 10, the pass percentage increased marginally from 93.60% in 2024 to 93.66% in 2025. Of the 23,85,079 students who registered, 23,71,939 appeared for the exam, and 22,21,636 passed.