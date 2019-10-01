CBSE Proposes 'Khadi-Wearing Day' In Schools To Commemorate 150th Gandhi Jayanti

CBSE has proposed that schools celebrate Khadi-Wearing Day to mark 150th Gandhi Jayanti

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed that schools observe Khadi-Wearing Day once in a week, fortnight or month. The board has proposed the measure to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Khadi was Mahatma Gandhi's preferred fabric. He said in 'Young India', "Khaddar (Khadi) can unite us as nothing else can". 'Young India' was a weekly journal in English published by Mahatma Gandhi between 1919 and 1931.

In its notice to schools CBSE invokes Mahatma Gandhi's request for people to wear and encourage Khadi as a means of strengthening self-reliance and sustenance to rural India.

"Khadi is, thus, the heritage fabric of India which not only provides employment opportunities to lakhs of rural artisans of our country but also promotes unity and equality. Moreover, Khadi is hand-woven and hand-spun skin- friendly fabric that does not leave carbon footprint," says the CBSE notice.

Personnel at schools which implement Khadi-Wearing Day will have to wear Khadi in their dresses or in accessories. The same should be encouraged among the students too. However, Khadi-Wearing Day should be a voluntary initiative and is not mandatory for CBSE-affiliated schools.

In 2019, the nation will celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. Apart from the suggestion of celebrating Khadi-Wearing Day in schools, CBSE has also asked schools to organize FIT INDIA Plogging on October 2. Participants in the run will collect plastic garbage while running.

