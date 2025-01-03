CBSE Practical Exams 2025 Begin, Theory Papers Start On February 15, Know Major Changes

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 practical exams for 2025 began on January 1, while the theory exams will start on February 15. The Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 18, and the Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The complete datesheet is available on the official CBSE website.

Several significant changes have been introduced this year. The board has reduced the number of short and long-answer questions to encourage deeper subject understanding. Competency-based questions, assessing students' ability to apply theoretical knowledge in real-life situations, will now make up a substantial portion of the exams, especially for Class 12.

To reduce exam pressure, CBSE has increased the weightage of internal assessments, which will now contribute 40% to the final marks, with the remaining 60% based on the board exams. These assessments will include projects, tests, and assignments.

A minimum attendance of 75% is required to appear for the exams, though there is a 25% relaxation for specific circumstances, such as medical emergencies or sports participation, with valid documentation.

Approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams, conducted across India and in 26 countries abroad.

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Key Changes Introduced This Year

Competency-Based Questions: The emphasis on competency-based questions, especially for Class 12, has increased. These questions assess the ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios. This aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on problem-solving and analytical skills.

Class 12: Competency-based questions have increased to 50%, up from 40% last year. These will include MCQs, case-based, and source-based questions.

Class 10: The pattern remains unchanged, with 50% of questions competency-based, as introduced last year.

Attendance Requirements: Students must maintain at least 75% attendance to be eligible for exams, with a 25% relaxation available for specific reasons, such as medical issues or sports tournaments, with valid proof.

Enhanced Security Measures: CBSE plans to implement biometric authentication during and after exams, including digital fingerprinting, photo capturing, and face matching with candidates' scanned images.

Two-Term Board Exams Reintroduction: Starting in the 2025-26 academic session, CBSE will reintroduce the two-term board exam system, allowing students to demonstrate their progress across two assessment periods each year.