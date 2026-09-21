CBSE Organises Talkathon On Drug Abuse Prevention, Mental Health, Peer Pressure

CBSE Talkathon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised on Sunday a 45-minute interactive talkathon on the theme of "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat", bringing together experts, educators, and students for an open conversation on substance abuse prevention.

In the talk that focused on creating a drug-free generation, experts from psychiatry, narcotics control, and school education joined students to dismantle myths around substance use and stressed the importance of timely intervention.

According to a report by the Indo Asian News Service (IANS), the discussion featured Principal Alka Awasthi of Mayur School, Noida; Prof Nand Kumar from AIIMS New Delhi's Department of Psychiatry; Anish C, Additional Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau; and Class 12 students Samya and Rohit.

As per the report, Nand Kumar explained that drugs hijack the brain's reward circuit, creating intense pleasure that ordinary activities cannot match. He said that this diminishes the brain's ability to enjoy everyday joys, leading to repeated use and eventual dependence.

Kumar asserted that physical damage varies, for example, alcohol harms the liver and stomach, cigarettes damage the lungs, however, the brain remains the primary target.

He rejected the idea that occasional use is harmless, noting that even infrequent consumption trains the brain to rely on substances for relaxation.

He also busted the myth that drugs improve concentration, saying they blunt natural alertness and long-term cognitive function. Sudden cessation may cause mild changes in attention, sleep or mood, but these are signs of dependence that require professional support.

NCB's Additional Director Anish C highlighted the dangers of social media, calling it a "necessary evil" that often normalises drug use and offers suspicious delivery jobs and easy money. He urged students never to accept unknown packages or respond to such messages, as they may be entry points into trafficking networks.

He pointed to the NCB's national helpline 1933 (MANAS: Madak-Padarth Nishedh Asoochna Kendra) as a confidential channel for reporting suspicious activities.

Alka Awasthi emphasised that academically strong students are not immune. Early use may not show a decline, but over time grades drop, absenteeism rises, secrecy increases, self-care deteriorates, and unexplained expenditure grows. Awasthi noted that warning signs include red or unusually dilated pupils, mood swings, irritability and withdrawal from friends and family.

The experts agreed that prevention is better than cure, but once someone is caught in the cycle, condemnation only deepens isolation. Empathy, patient listening and non-judgmental support are essential. Schools already have peer educators and counsellors who can be approached discreetly, the speakers noted.

In a social media post on X, the board thanked all participants, stating that their questions helped in shaping a meaningful conversation.

The CBSE had earlier invited questions through social media platforms from students on the subject. As per official information, the questions raised included apprehensions about mental health, how to overcome peer pressure, vital steps for de-addiction, among others.