Nisarga Adhikary, Teen Who Flagged Flaws In CBSE's OSM System, Named In US DoJ Hall Of Fame

Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher who flagged major security flaws in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal, has been named in the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) Hall of Fame for cybersecurity.

The DoJ's Hall of Fame honours cybersecurity researchers who identify vulnerabilities in government systems and responsibly report them.

Adhikary took to X to share the news, saying that he had been inducted into the US Department of Justice's Hall of Fame.

The recognition marks another milestone in Adhikary's journey from a student researcher to a cybersecurity professional. His recognition by the US Department of Justice also highlights the role of ethical hacking and responsible vulnerability disclosure in identifying and addressing security flaws.

The OSM portal is a digital platform used by CBSE-affiliated schools across the country to upload and manage students' examination marks. The system is part of the board examination process, enabling schools to submit marks online for compilation and result preparation.

In June this year, IIT Kanpur appointed Adhikary as an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Threat Intelligence Engineer at C3iHub, its cybersecurity-focused technology innovation hub.

Speaking about how his interest in cybersecurity began, Adhikary said that his fascination with computers started at an early age.

"I have been fascinated by computers from a very young age, and I got into cybersecurity for fun when I was around 13. That curiosity gradually turned into something I wanted to pursue seriously," he had said.