CBSE Organises Summit To Enhance Awareness On Adolescent Mental Health And Wellness Across India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising a National Adolescent Summit 2025 with an aim to promote safe, inclusive, and nurturing school environments. The summit will be held on December 5, 2025 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm in Delhi. The venue of the summit is CBSE Integrated Office Complex, Sector-23, Phase - 1, Dwarka New Delhi 110077.

CBSE is organising the summit with the tagline Creating Safe Spaces for Every Teen. It will serve as a platform for dialogue, idea exchange, and collaborative action on adolescent health, emotional and social wellbeing and overall growth, addressing key concerns such as mental health, identity and inclusion, social media influence, lifestyle challenges, and career preparedness for students.

The board is inviting applications from principals, vice-principals, counselors, and wellness teachers to register and participate in the Summit. Digital certificates of participation will be awarded to those who attend the summit and submit the session feedback in prescribed form within 24 hours of its conclusion.

Interested participants may register online at https://forms.gle/H4yeoJ1VDDVU3kyd8

The expected outcome of the event is enhanced national awareness on adolescent mental health and wellness. Stronger collaboration between educators, parents and professionals. Adoption and dissemination of the National Adolescent Wellbeing Charter 2025 and identification of replicable best practices within the CBSE counselling ecosystem. The summit aims to empower adolescents through knowledge, resilience and self-expression.

