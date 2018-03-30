'Solve Paper Leak Problem': HRD Minister's 'Challenge' To Students

He said that this problem is not a subject of this year's Smart India Hackathon, but asked students to accept this challenge and work on the solution of full proof examination after this Smart India Hackathon-2018.
He said that though we are IT Super Power, but Google, Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter etc are not invented in India although there are India brains behind all these innovations.
He said that there are many such digital innovations which are wealth creators and India too needs to come out with such innovations.
HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar at the inauguration of the #SmartIndiaHackathon2018, in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/zohWGJlkvv- PIB India (@PIB_India) March 30, 2018
Addressing the participating students at New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM in New Delhi), Mr Javadekar said that more than 1 lakh students of more than 1200 colleges are participating in this second edition of the Smart India Hackathon 2018, which is a record.
He said that more than 8000 students at 28 different centres will work on their final innovations for the next 36 hours. These students will codify their innovations in a group of six, on which they are working hard since last 4 months.
Mr Javadekar also said that 27 innovations made by students during the last year Smart India Hackathon are in the final stage and ready for deployment. He said that this year, with the participation of more students and more teams, 100 more innovations will come out this year.
He said that this is an open innovation challenge and students will also derive satisfaction for solving the real problems of the people and country by their innovations.
