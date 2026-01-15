CBSE Launches Writing Contest For School Students With Rs 50,000 Cash Prize And Switzerland Visit

CBSE Student Writing Contest: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a writing competition for school students across India. The respective schools will organize the contest and submit the results by March 20, from which the top three contestants will be chosen. Students will receive prizes at both regional and national levels. The first prize at the national level includes Rs. 50,000, a certificate, and a visit to the UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative award.

The event, Universal Postal Union (UPU) 2026 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People, will be conducted by the Department of Posts.

Writing Theme, Prizes

Students will be required to write a letter to a friend about why human connection matters in a digital world. Students aged between 9 and 15 years are eligible to participate.

Prizes will be awarded on a circle/region level and on national level. The top 3 winners of the respective circle will be awarded Rs. 25,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000, each with a certificate.

The best three national level winners will be awarded Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25, 000 and Rs. 10,000, each with a certificate.

What Students Must Ensure Before Participating?

Schools must ensure that the following details of the students are submitted during application:

Candidate's Passport size Photograph

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Sex (Male/Female)

Father's/Guardian's Name

Name of the School

Full postal address

Students will submit their applications for the event to their schools. Check the details here.