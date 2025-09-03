CBSE Issues Strict Guidelines To Schools For Accurate Student Demographic Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed principals of its affiliated schools to strictly streamline the process of corrections in students' demographic details. The board emphasised that it is crucial for mark sheets and passing certificates issued after Class 10 and 12 examinations to reflect accurate student information.

To ensure accuracy, CBSE has outlined a detailed process for schools:

Schools must record correct demographic details in admission forms, scholar registers, and admission-withdrawal registers.

Transfer certificates and Class 9 registration data must be accurate and verified by parents and schools.

Multiple correction windows are provided at the time of registration, submission of List of Candidates (LOC), and before issuing admit cards to allow for rectification of errors.

Students, parents, and school principals must confirm the accuracy of details at every stage, including after result declaration.

The CBSE noted that despite providing up to 20 opportunities for corrections, a large number of requests continue to reach the board, often with incomplete documentation or errors such as missing records, illegible documents, or unresponsive schools, leading to processing delays.

To address this, the board has issued strict instructions:

Ensure 100% correct demographic details in all school records.

Adhere to CBSE instructions during registration and LOC submission.

Obtain parental confirmation for correctness of student details.

Provide all certified records from previous schools when requesting corrections; incomplete requests will be summarily rejected.

The board also observed students sending requests directly to CBSE, through legal notices, or approaching courts, which slows down the process. Students are advised to channel all correction requests through their schools.