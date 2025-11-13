CBSE Invites Applications For Teacher And Non Teaching Staff At Kendriya Vidyalayas And Navodaya Vidyalayas

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification for the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the role of teachers can visit the official website of CBSE, KVS and NVS.

The portal for submission of online applications will open on November 14, 2025. The deadline for the submission of applications is December 4, 2025.

The candidates are advised to visit only the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS. The applications are hosted at https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ and https://navodaya.gov.in/ respectively.

CBSE has issued the notification for the job role on behalf of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

All Kendriya Vidyalayas are co-educational and comprehensive and affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were set up to bring out the best of rural talent. The schools have been set up with an aim to provide good quality education and opportunities irrespective of their capacity to pay for it. Such education would enable students from rural areas to compete with their urban counterparts on an equal footing; seamlessly assimilating and intefrating them into the mainstream of the society.