CBSE Introduces Three Skill Courses For Class 11 Students

CBSE Introduces Design-thinking, Physical Activity Trainer and Artificial Intelligence Subjects

To make the new generation more creative, innovative and physically fit, and to keep pace with the global developments and requirements at workplace, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is introducing three new subjects at Class 11 from the session 2020-2021. The CBSE said the subjects 'Design-thinking', 'Physical Activity Trainer' and 'Artificial Intelligence' have been introduced keeping view what has been mentioned in the draft New Education Policy 2019 which stated that there should be "no hard separation" between curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular or academic and vocational/physical education/art, etc.

Beside these new programmes, Board is already offering 17 Skill subjects at Secondary level and 37 Skill Subjects at Senior Secondary level to upgrade the skills and proficiency of the young generation and also to provide them awareness to explore various career options.

The Board has requested the schools to consider choosing any one or more Skill courses for the students of Classes 9 and 11 and start offering the same from the academic session 2020-21 onwards.

"While Thinking is a skill that all humans possess, the 21st century requirement is of Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. Design Thinking is a systematic process of thinking that opens up the horizons of creativity and enables even the most conditioned thinkers to bring about new and innovative solutions to the problem/s at hand," Board said in a release.

Artificial Intelligence is also a simulation by machines of the unlimited thinking capacity of humans, it added.

"Physical Activity is a must if the body and mind are to be kept healthy. With this view in mind, the course on Physical Activity Trainer has been prepared. It will not only help in developing the skill of a trainer, but will also become a life skill as it will imbibe the idea of keeping fit for life," the statement read.

At Secondary Level, a Skill subject may be offered as additional sixth subject along with the existing five compulsory subjects. As per existing CBSE policy, if any student fails in any one of the three elective subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science), then it will be replaced by the Skill subject (offered as a 6th subject) and result of Class 10 will be computed based on best five subjects. However, if a candidate desires to reappear in the failed subject, he/she may appear along with the compartment examination.

"Similarly, at Senior Secondary level, Board would appreciate, if your esteemed school offers at least one or more Skill Based subject out of the 40 subjects on offer as elective subject. This can position the students to explore new avenues and acquire pre-professional skill to face the challenges of life in future," the Board said.

