CBSE Introduces Optional Skill Subjects For Middle School

CBSE has introduced optional skill subjects for students in middle school

CBSE, in line with the draft New Education Policy 2019, has introduced three new Skill Courses for students in class 11. Citing that there should be "no hard separation" between curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular or academic and vocational/physical education/art, the board has also suggested that students can be offered the choice to opt for a vocational subject of a short duration module while in middle school.

Hence, students in class 6, 7, and 8 will be able to study one Skill Module of 12 hours duration for single academic session. School/students will be free to opt Skill Module either at class 6 or class 7 or class 8.

The list of skill subjects which may be offered to middle school students is available on CBSE website and can be offered from the academic session which starts in 2020.

The Board will provide necessary assistance, guidance and training to the teachers for successful implementation of skill subjects.

As per CBSE notice, schools/students can opt from nine subjects which cover a wide variety of modern-age skills including Artificial Intelligence, Design Thinking, Financial Literacy, Beauty And Wellness, Handicrafts, Information Technology, Marketing/Commercial Application, Mass Media, and Travel And Tourism.

Each Skill Subject being offered to middle school students will only be of 12 hours' duration. Examination will be held for 50 marks out of which 15 marks will cover theory component and 35 marks will cover practical component.

Board has also clarified that schools do not need to pay any fee to the board for starting Skill courses in middle school.