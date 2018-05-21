Maths Paper Row: Kerala Class 10 Student Withdraws Plea A Class 10 student, who had claimed she was given the 2016 question paper during the CBSE Mathematics exam this year, withdrew her plea before the Kerala High Court today. She had sought that her answer sheet be assessed based on the 2016 question paper.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



A Class 10 student, who had claimed she was given the 2016 question paper during the CBSE Mathematics exam this year, withdrew her plea before the Kerala High Court today. She had sought that her answer sheet be assessed based on the 2016 question paper. The move came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) refuted Ameeya Saleem's charge and said that it would go ahead with legal action against her for making "false" claims.The student's lawyer said the petition was withdrawn to ensure that her further studies were not affected.Ameeya had filed the petition before the Kerala High Court claiming that she was given a wrong question paper in the recent Mathematics board exam.The CBSE, however, had alleged that the student had "fabricated" a story as she was "weak" in the subject.In its counter-affidavit submitted to the court in response to the student's plea, the CBSE had said that instead of using the 2018 question paper, Ameeya had used her brother's question paper (of 2016) for her Class X board exams, held recently.The Board had further submitted that the student was weak in Mathematics, and was attempting to mislead the authorities by submitting false complaints to the Board.The student had moved the court suppressing the material facts and hence, was not entitled for any discretionary relief, the CBSE had said in its counter.The court had on April 9 admitted the girl's petition, which claimed that she was given a 2016 question paper during the Maths exam and urged that her answer sheet be assessed based on the same.The CBSE subsequently had conducted an inquiry which revealed that the petitioner was carrying a re-written question paper and she had copied the same on the answer script.Principal of Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Kanjikkuzhy, Kottayam, had complained to the CBSE regarding the mismatch of the mathematics question paper given to the girl student on March 28.The high court had observed that the pendency of the case would not be a bar for the CBSE to conduct a re-test for the petitioner alone.In her complaint to CBSE Thiruvananthapuram's regional officer, the principal had stated that their student was given the Summative Assessment (SA)-2 paper of the year 2016 for the mathematics examination.The principal had appealed to the authorities concerned "to do something" so that the student might not be affected. Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter