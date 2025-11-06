CBSE Directs Schools To Provide Class 11 Registration Numbers For JEE Main Applications

JEE Main 2026 Applications: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive to all affiliated schools, asking them to ensure that Class 11 registration numbers are provided to students applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026.

In a circular dated November 4, 2025, the Board noted that despite earlier instructions issued on October 30, many students and parents have complained that schools are not sharing Class 11 registration numbers required for the JEE Main application process.

The Board stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts JEE Main, has made it mandatory for applicants to mention their Class 11 registration number in the online application form.

Taking serious note of the complaints, CBSE reiterated that schools "must invariably provide the Class 11 registration number to students appearing for the JEE Exam 2026."

The circular, signed by Joint Secretary (Coordination) Agarwal, directed all school principals and heads to comply with the instruction without delay to avoid any inconvenience to students.

The application window for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 opened on October 31 and will close on November 27. The city of examination will be announced by the first week of January 2026.

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. The examination will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Results will be announced on February 12, 2026.

JEE Main Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses across the country.

JEE (Main) also serves as the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).