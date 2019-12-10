CBSE Date Sheet 2020: 4 Important Points Students Should Know

CBSE date sheet 2020: The dates for Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be released at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE date sheet 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will release the date sheet for CBSE Board exams 2020 in January. The date sheet will carry the whole schedule of Board exams of both Class 10 and Class 12. The main papers (the CBSE has already released the schedule for practical exams), will be held in March and April.

The practicals will be held from January 1 to February 7 next year in respective schools. The Board also said the theory papers of Skill subjects may commence from February 15 following 2019 practice.

CBSE date sheet 2020: 4 Important points for Board examinees

Here are five important points every examinees should know:

1. CBSE date sheet 2020: When

A CBSE Board official had earlier told NDTV that the date sheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be released in January. Since the Board had released the date sheet 2019 in December 2018, it is expected that the 2020 date sheet can be expected anytime in the early January.

2. CBSE date sheet 2020: Where

CBSE date sheet 2020: The date sheets will be released on this offiical portal (at cbse.nic.in).

The CBSE date sheet 2020 will be released on the official portal of the Board, at cbse.nic.in.

The Board has, from its official Twitter handle also, asked the candidates to be in touch with official website of the Board (cbse.nic.in) for any updates and information in this regard.

Please be in touch with official website of the Board https://t.co/eYWUEmVMJT for any updates and information in this regard. - CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 9, 2019

3. CBSE date sheet 2020: How to check

A file in PDF format (mostly) will be released on the official website with details of the date sheet. We will also inform you about the dates and other details of the time table as and when it releases.

4. CBSE date sheet 2020: What can we expect?

An official had already informed NDTV that the date sheet will not see any significant change from the last year's schedule. The official has also confirmed that it will not advance the schedule of the exam.

In 2018-19 acadmic year, the CBSE organised the annual Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 from March 5, 2018 after Holi festival. While Class 10 board exams continued till April 4, for Class 12 students the exams were held till April 12, 2018.

